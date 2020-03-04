Chamber debates ways to say thanks

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A special thanks will soon be given to people who volunteer for events with the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.



At its monthly meeting Feb. 20, the chamber started plans to present a certificate of appreciation to volunteers.



“The chamber wants to specially thank people who volunteer for chamber events and activities,” president Barry Sharkawi says.



Town of High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy encourages the concept.



“Any time we can get volunteers to help the chamber, we need some way to thank them, especially for students,” says Gilroy, a town council liaison for the chamber.



He adds it can be added to their portfolio and beneficial for applying for college or a job.



“It makes people proud to get special thanks for doing something,” director Sharon Cox says.



Sharkawi initiated the proposal after several high school students volunteered with the chamber serving hotdogs and hot chocolate at the youth and family games at the High Prairie Light-Up on Nov. 29.



He suggests the chamber can do more for volunteers.



“We can even choose to honour our own volunteers and people who serve around town and have our own night for volunteers,” Sharkawi says.



“That’s something we can talk about more at another meeting,” he adds.