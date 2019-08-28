Century-old violin donated to museum

A century-old violin with roots in Triangle was donated to the High Prairie and District Museum. The violin owned by the late Stafford Croker was donated by his great nieces. Left-right, are Audrey Carlson, sister Mavis Gessner and Art Gessner.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A violin more than a century old with roots in the High Prairie area is now at home in the High Prairie and District Museum.



The violin, owned by the late Stafford Croker, was given by the family, presented by great nieces Audrey Carlson of High Prairie and Mavis Gessner of Fort Qu”Appelle, Saskatchewan on Aug. 16.



“We know the violin has been in the family for 138 years, Gessner says.



“The family is donating it to the museum because Triangle was his home.”



Croker died in 1956 at 64 years of age after settling in the area in the 1920s as a young man, Gessner says.



“Oldtimers will probably remember his violin music,” Gessner says.



“He was very eccentric, he seldom communicated with family.”



Now, his descendents are trying to get more information about the popular violinist.



“The family would like to know more about him,” Carlson says.



“Someone once showed me a picture of him wearing his black attire and black cowboy hat playing the violin with Edith Ireland playing the piano.”



Croker is the son of Arthur and Alice Croker.



The story of the violin was written by Leslie Hill, a nephew of Stafford Croker.



When my grandmother Alice Maud Croker was a young girl in her teens, she took up violin and learned to play classical violin music.



When she was 15 years-old, she played her violin in a symphony orchestra.



Grandma was born in 1866.



Her violin came to her in 1881 or thereabouts.



She married and had a family of seven.



In 1903, the family decided to leave England and come to Canada to start a new life.



Her violin came with her and stayed until she passed away in 1938.



At the time of her passing, the violin was inherited by one of her sons, my Uncle Staff.



In the year of 1956, my Uncle Staff passed away and the violin came to me, Leslie Hill.



I being the only one in the entire family that played a violin, it was given to me.



By the time it came to me, it was in need of repair.



It was coming unglued, so I took it apart, sanded and cleaned all the parts and then glued it together again, restored the varnish and put it in playing condition.



I have worked on it at different times since then and try to keep it in top shape.



It is now 1993 and I am still playing it.



More information about Croker can be sent by email to Carlson at carlson362@hot mail.com or Gessner to mgessner@sasktel.net.