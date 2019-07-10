Cause of fire at Rural Fashion Girl undetermined

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A fire of unknown origin struck the building that houses Rural Fashion Girl June 30.



High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says seven firefighters first responded to the call at about 6:30 p.m. The Enilda department was also called to assist with five attending.



Cisaroski says the cause is yet to be determined. The fire started in the basement of the building owned by Susan Richter.



Fire investigators were on the scene in the days following. Richter was also present to see the damage and deal with insurance.



Damage estimates were not available at press time.