Cates heads camp fundraiser

Several items were up for bids at a live auction at the annual High Prairie Wilderness Camp fundraiser. A quilt made by Helen Carriere of High Prairie is displayed by camp program co-ordinator Doralee Thiessen, left, and website and social media co-ordinator Catherine Reed.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More than $17,000 was raised at a High Prairie Wilderness Camp fundraiser Nov. 30 at the Edmo Peyre Hall in High Prairie, says camp director Aaron Har- bidge.



“The entire event was a big hit,” says Harbidge, who launched the camp for youth ages 12-17 years in 2016 as part of Sagitawa Christian Camping Society.



“Once again our community has stated clearly that they believe in High Prairie Wilderness Camp.”



Award-winning Canadian comedian and entertainer Bob Cates wowed the crowd of about 200 people.



“Bob Cates did a fantastic job that I think was a fun experience for everyone,” Harbidge says.



A live auction included about 10 items as auctioneer Dave Daly inspired bidders.



“Auction bidding was as exciting as ever,” Harbidge says.



“Bidders bid like they believed in the cause of the camp.



“It was fantastic.”



Harbidge was impressed with the number and quality of the live and silent auction items and cash sponsorships received.



Organizers appreciate individuals, businesses and community groups from around the region that supported the event and the camp in various ways.