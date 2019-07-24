Card game deals friends a bad hand

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

What started as a friendly card game between pals at the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre quickly turned into an argument that landed a youth in trouble with the law.



The boy, 17, pleaded guilty in High Prairie youth court July 15 to assault but only given a reprimand for his troubles.



“It won’t be long before [assault] gives you a fine or maybe jail,” youth court Judge D.R. Shynkar told the boy, whose name cannot be published due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



However, given the minor nature of the crime and the fact the two quickly reconciled, he opted to not saddle the boy with a criminal record.



Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court the two were playing cards in early July when one accused the other of cheating.



The accused wrapped his arm around the victim’s head and put him in a choke hold, said Hudson.



Hudson asked Judge Shynkar to consider a reprimand, given it was a minor assault, and because the boys quickly settled their difference and are again friends.



Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for the boy in youth court and did not dispute the facts.



“They were playing cards, there was some name-calling. There were allegations of cheating … they are back to being buddies again.”



It was the boy’s first brush with the law. The reprimand means he still has no criminal record.