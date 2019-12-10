Candy Cane Campaign stops in HP Dec. 13

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Motorists in High Prairie will get special Christmas cheer Dec. 13 when Alberta Health Services stages its annual Candy Cane Campaign.



AHS and community partners are touring Peace Country communities in the month of December, says an AHS news release.



In High Prairie, the campaign occurs in front of NAPA Auto Parts on Highway 2.



Motorists receive a candy cane and holiday safety messages:

Don’t drink and drive. It’s not worth the risk.

Prepare your vehicle for emergencies.

Don’t get caught on a dark, cold road without a flashlight and warm winter boots.

Drive carefully.

Ice and snow can make winter driving treacherous.

Drive slowly, don’t hurry and watch for other drivers.

AHS expects to reach more than 8,000 drivers.



The program has been operating in northern Alberta communities for more than 15 years.