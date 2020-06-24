Canada Day will remain quiet in HP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie will not be holding any Canada Day celebrations July 1.



Like many other communities, events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gatherings of over 100 people.



While High Prairie does not hold a celebration each year, Councillor Debbie Rose brought forth the matter for discussion at council’s June 9 meeting. She said such a celebration would “support the community”.



“It would be nice if we could offer something,” she said.



“A parade is something I thought of.



“I’m open to any ideas,” she added.



If allowed, Councillor Brian Gilroy suggested hosting an event at Jaycee Park where social distancing could be respected. Mayor Brian Panasiuk asked for specifics; Gilroy replied Edmonton was holding open air markets and displays.



Rose alluded to the successful Sesqui-Centennial event held in 2017 but noted it was a huge undertaking and time was limited.



“We’re talking about an event in three weeks. I don’t see…this council pulling off an event this fast.”



As a result, Rose suggested a parade.



“Fireworks?” she also suggested.



“You could do it quickly and without a lot of organization.”



Councillor Michael Long preferred a cautious approach.



“I think we’re moving too fast. Fiscally, we’re too strapped.”



And he reminded council of the large gathering restrictions.



“Next year,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly.



“It sounds like everyone is afraid to do something,” said Rose, adding she would like to see a parade.



“It’s a shame.”



No activities are planned locally.