Campus 23.4% complete

Crews work to erect glulam framework and interior walls at the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie. The first framework went up Oct. 31. Work to install framework and exterior walls will take several weeks.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Mild weather is helping crews progress on constructing the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie.



Workers continue to erect glulam wooden framework that started Oct. 31.



“We will continue work to add the glulam and start wood framing and sheathing to the end of 2019,” says Paul Chaulk, NLC senior director of facilities.



“Once the building is enclosed in winter 2020, interior work will begin.”



Construction continues to progress on schedule and on budget, Chaulk says.



Work to prepare the parking lot is ongoing, he notes.



The project is 23.4 per cent complete.



The college will combine its health services site downtown, academic campus and the trades training centre at Tolko OSB plant west of town into one campus.



The $24 million project is funded by the Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million and $2.4 million committed by the college.