Camping restricted in Big Lakes for COVID-19

Camping in private campgrounds in the Big Lakes County area is being restricted during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Campground owners in the county are required to file at risk assessment and mitigation plan to the county.

The order has been placed by the county in consultation with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, says an e-mail April 8 from Pat Olansky, the director of emergency management and Dave Sturgeon, the deputy director of emergency management.



Big Lakes has ordered all private campgrounds to complete a risk assessment and mitigation plan before opening for the season.



Olansky and Sturgeon urge campground orders to file the plan as soon as possible.



“If the campground operator does not file a plan, the campground will be notified that they will be unable to open while there are pandemic public health order restrictions,” the statement explains.



The plan will be filed with the county only.



Campground operators are given guidelines for operating from the provincial agency.



“When developing your risk assessment and mitigation plan to open your campground during the COVID-19 pandemic we would like to see the following addressed,” Olansky says.

How will the campground operate while still following the public health orders? That includes your business procedures including number of employees and safe work practices. Include the number of campers expected at your campground. How will the campground enforce the new measures? When does the campground plan to open?

Campground owners request that the risk assessment and mitigation plan include several measures while the public health emergency is still in place.

Closure of all public gathering spaces, including playgrounds, group sports and activity areas, beaches, group camping areas, common kitchen and cooking shelters and other areas that create group gatherings.

All events, group and interpretive activities shall be cancelled.

Campers must be self contained.

Communal water access points shall be closed from public use.

Washrooms, shower buildings, change rooms and laundry facilities must be closed.

Limit the number of customers in the store or office building to comply with social distancing.

The county is reaching out to campground owners by phone and through messages on its website and social media.

Campground owners are requested to phone the county office at (780) 523-5955.