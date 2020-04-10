Citizen questions County Covid plans in Open Letter

An Open letter to:

Honorable Jason Kenny, Premier of Alberta

Honourable Kaycee Madu, Minister of Municipal Affairs

Honourable Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer

Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

Honourable Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

April 9, 2020

Re: Private Campsites in Alberta

Dear Premier Kenny,

I am sitting in my home office where I have been on self-isolation for three weeks. I am practicing social distancing, endlessly washing my hands and keeping informed on the latest Covid 19 news via your press conferences.

I am fully invested in provincial theories that the only way that we will plank the curve safely is to stay home and wash our hands. I truly believe

that we are in this together and everyone has an important role to play.

I live in a small community on the shores of the Lesser Slave Lake. Our hamlet is roughly 150 homes of mostly retired people. In the summer, however, our hamlet explodes with recreational campers from all over the province. We currently have 4 very large area campsites of about 300+ seasonal sites, about 15 small area campsites with 5-12 campers packed on a lot not to mention the 100+ seasonal cabins.

We have two marinas one of which is the largest in Alberta. Just down the highway either direction there are other large scale private campsites within the hamlets that exist all around Lesser Slave Lake. This also drastically increases numbers of neighboring communities during the summer months.

It is totally normal for community numbers to rise into the high thousands between May and September. This is a very high

number of private campsites in a small area. Now normally this is a good thing, who doesn’t like to gather around a campfire with good friends?

We are, however, facing a new normal of essential workers, travel and business. Presently recreational trips, travelling around the province to gather with friends, is not essential and goes against all the things that Albertans are called upon to practice if we are going to successfully beat this virus.

Basically we all need to stay home!

Recently the Big Lakes County has responded to local private campgrounds with a plan to allow them to remain open as long as they have risk mediation plans. The decision shocks me as it doesn’t follow what is being asked of us during each of your press conferences.

You should know that the County has said they will deny campgrounds opening only after calling a state of emergency. Our local newspaper reported that yesterday (April 9) during council meeting (April 8) the County development officer announced that the county has no intention of ever calling a state of emergency.

So I guess it is business as usual; private campsites exploding with people from other areas of our province. I don’t think it is a coincidence that two of the largest campsites in the lesser Slave Lake area are owned or managed by two of Big Lakes County councillors.

We collectively elected this council to ensure the safety of its constituents, make ethical decisions and to do the right thing for the greater provincial whole. Lately their laissez-faire decision making based on protecting revenue of non-essential services over Albertans’ health and safety

is clearly evident.

During this time of pandemic if private campsites remain open you might as well rewrite all those slides from yesterday’s press conference and double the numbers of needed supplies, deaths in the Northern region and ICU patients because we will have a Covid 19 spread that

cannot be easily contained. We simply do not have the hospital beds or ventilators to house the positive cases that could become our new Northern Alberta normal.

I believe that this would go in the direction of collapsing our health care system and would do nothing to plank our curve. After reflecting on the decision to operate campsites business as usual I am overcome by a sense

of fear. I am afraid for my family, the elders in my community and those communities around us.

I am afraid for the store owners in our communities, the campsite attendants, bylaw enforcement officers who will be forced to police bylaws around possibly infected people. I am afraid for our RCMP officers who will have to deal with the same issues that pop up every

summer with an influx of travellers. I am afraid for all of the travelling campers and all of the little towns where they will have stopped to gas up, buy groceries and grab take out burgers. I am afraid for all of my friends who are front line workers at our small hospital and those at the

Grande Prairie Hospital because we all know that is where we will be heading once in need of a respirator.

Those travellers should be just as afraid to come to the Big Lakes area as we have been somewhat of a hot spot for the virus from day 1 of social distancing.

We all know that the risk mitigation plan that Private Campsites are required to submit is a loophole and will be extremely difficult to enforce. I would wager that nobody intends to enforce the mitigation plans nor do we have enough law enforcement to do so. This will place Albertans who are staying home for the greater provincial good at a very high risk of

contamination.

So quite simply stated Mr. Kenny I am imploring your team to go back to the table on this issue and rethink the catastrophic effects on our lakeshore communities.

As you may know our community has buried its first Covid 19 victim, I am told he was a pillar of our community. Strong in his community presence and an unflinching advocate for the youth of our communities, the ripple effect of this loss continues. Like many other community members I watched the live feed of his funeral, grieved for his family and I can’t help but think what would he have to say about this non-essential travel?

Would he wonder why the government at some levels is not stepping in to stop the spread? Would he be shocked to learn that condolences are quickly trumped by decisions to protect private sector revenues instead of flatten the curve?

The time is now to do the right thing for all Albertans and close all

campgrounds until we flatten out that curve. We are in this together and we can limit the parameters of this spread simply by staying home. We all have a role to play in this effort and the Premier’s role is to make decisions for the greater good of all Albertans.

Sincerely,

Adrian Boschman