Camp organizers play waiting game

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Wilderness Camp organizers still don’t know if it can offer youth programs this summer with restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic still in place.



“Our current statement is that camps are cancelled until further notice,” camp director Aaron Harbidge says.



“But our final decision will not be released until towards the end of June.”



Summer camps are permitted as the provincial government announced plans April 30 to start opening some businesses, services and programs.



Alberta Health Services announced April 23 that all summer group activities were to be cancelled, Harbidge says.



“While we are not running with day camps or overnight camps at this point, the regulations continue to change very quickly,” Harbidge says.



When the regulations were updated on May 11, overnight camps were prohibited.



Restrictions that prohibit gatherings of more than 15 people and orders social distancing of six feet are planned to continue to into the summer, the government announced.



The camp is still waiting for further details before making a final decision. “All of those restrictions would have to be lifted in order for our program to happen,” Harbidge says.



“It would be impossible to live the camp lifestyle of eating at picnic tables, playing games, having chapel, or sleeping in tipis while maintaining social distancing.”