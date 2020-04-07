Camp offering support during COVID pandemic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Wilderness Camp is reaching out to people who need support during the COVID-19 pandemic while they remain in their homes.



“During this time, we would like to extend our best wishes and encouragement to all our camp friends and the surrounding communities,” camp director Aaron Harbidge says in an e-mail March 31.



“This is not an easy time for anyone; job layoffs, sickness, and uncertainty surround all of us to one extent or another.”



He and the camp offer to share their love to people who need special words and support to comfort and encourage.



“Do you have peace during this time or are you worried and anxious?” Harbidge asks.



“If you do not have the comfort and strength of knowing God personally, feel free to reach out to us at HPWC and we will be happy to chat with you.”



Connect to Facebook @HPWCamp or online the website at www.hpwildernesscamp.ca.



Harbidge also invites people to phone him directly at [587] 321-0066 or e-mail to director@hpwildernesscamp.ca.



“As stress piles up, we can take comfort in knowing that the Creator is still in charge,” Harbidge says.