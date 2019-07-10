Call her Canadian champion Lynn Smith

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie’s Lynn Smith continues to make her mark in the world of trapshooting.



Smith won the 2019 Canadian Lady 1 trapshooting title after the competition concluded in St. Thomas, Ont. June 26-30.



Smith shot 191 out of 200 targets to claim the title.



Smith joins an elite list of shooters including eight-time Canadian champion and Olympian Susan Nattrass, of Edmonton.



To give one an idea of how elite Smith is, her score was the second best in the last six years at the Canadian championships. Eleven times since 1973 the winner has won with a poorer score that Smith’s 191.



Smith was away from home and repeated efforts to contact her for an interview were unsuccessful.