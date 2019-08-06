Busy August at the golf club

August will be a busy time at the course. Following is a list of events:



* On Saturday, Aug. 10, a private event closes the course for the afternoon for a few hours.



* Thursday, Aug. 15, the Frank Carson Memorial Junior Tournament occurs. The tournament is open to golfers age 18 and under. Registration is $40.



* Friday, Aug. 16, the course is closed most of the day for a privately-run fundraising tournament.



* Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 17-18, is the 2×4 Cash Scramble.



* Thursday, Aug. 22 is the Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament.



* Friday-Sunday, Aug. 23-25: Aug. 23 will mark the kickoff celebration of the 50th Annual High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Friday free practice rounds for paid entries from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday 5:30 p.m. are the opening ceremonies, followed by a 9-hole Par 3 Challenge, then live entertainment in the Spike Lounge.

Saturday, play begins with supper to follow. Championship Flight calcutta auction, as well as a live auction. A horse race follows.

Sunday, play concludes with awards to follow.