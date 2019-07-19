Burgers for Cancer today [Friday, July 19] at Fountain Tire

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A fundraiser which has raised over $12,000 for local people and a provincial charity returns today [July 19].

The Burgers for Cancer barbecue has raised over $6,000 in each of its first two years.

The family of Josh Halverson holds the barbecue as a way of saying thank you and to help others in need.

Josh Halverson, 15, was diagnosed years ago with osteosarcoma, the same cancer that struck Terry Fox, on July 18, 2016. He received extensive treatment at the Stollery Children’s Hospital, the charity receiving some of the proceeds from Burgers for Cancer.

Josh’s mother, Angie Halverson, says the venue changes this year to Fountain Tire but the time remains from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We always borrow Fountain Tire’s barbecue,” says Angie. “Jeff [Copeland, manager of the store] asked us awhile ago if we would hold the barbecue at the store.

“Jeff has a tent and a barbecue; it makes it easier,” she adds.

This year, due to high demand, cooking will start early so volunteers can help deliver orders. Orders may be phoned to Angie at [780] 291-0133.

In the past, people have also attended the barbecue with baking donations, which are sold to raise more money. The family welcomes all donations.

Last year, about 460 hamburgers with pop/water plus baked goods were sold.

This year’s proceeds will be donated to the Stollery and Jacob Kosak, another local cancer patient.