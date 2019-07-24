Burgers bring bucks

High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen candidate Gracey Rich-Carifelle, left, attended to help serve. She has a vested interest in the cause. Her cousin, Kelsi Smith, is battling cancer and benefited from the fundraiser.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A steady stream of people lined up at High Prairie Fountain Tire July 19 to support the third annual Burgers for Cancer fundraiser.



The first two years over $12,000 was raised and if early indications are accurate, the number may be surpassed this year.



The family of Josh Halverson holds the barbecue as a way of saying thank you and to help others in need.



Josh Halverson, 15, was diagnosed years ago with osteosarcoma, the same cancer that struck Terry Fox, He received extensive treatment at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, the charity receiving some of the proceeds from Burgers for Cancer.



High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen candidate Gracey Rich-Carifelle attended to help. She has an interest and passion for the event because her cousin, Kelsi Smith, is battling the disease. Kelsi’s mother, Michelle, also attended to help as she always does. The Smith family was a past recipient of a donation.



People attending also chose from a wide variety of baked goods, also donated by people willing to help the cause.



This year’s proceeds will be donated to the Stollery and the family of Jacob Kosak, another local cancer patient.



The amount of money raised was not available at press time. Check southpeacenews.com for an update.