Budget unfair – AUMA prez

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie’s concerns about the downloading of several services to municipalities in the Alberta Budget has the support of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association.



AUMA president Barry Morishita said Feb. 28 that Budget 2020 continues trends from Budget 2019, leaving municipalities like the Town of High Prairie to adjust to the downloaded financial burden from the government.



What that means is that High Prairie taxpayers will be digging deeper into their pockets to maintain services.



The first example Morishita gave was increased education tax requisition. The town collects the money on its tax bills and forwards it to the Alberta government. The Town has no control over the amount of money requested.



And that is not all.



“Despite the provincial government freezing spending in the education sector, it appears they are collecting an additional 4.1 per cent, which is equivalent to about $102 million from taxpayers. Let’s call this what it is: a tax increase that’s making life more unaffordable for Albertans, and one that has been downloaded to municipalities to collect as part of municipal property taxes.”



Morishita calls the action “unacceptable to municipalities, and to our residents.”



Morishita adds towns and cities have done their part to help the government in its dire times of financial stress.



“Municipalities have acted in good faith, as partners that have helped the provincial government during this time of fiscal restraint,” reads an AUMA news release.



“Through finding efficiencies and balancing budgets, municipalities have minimized impacts and avoided passing along major cutbacks to essential local services…”



However, AUMA is pleased to hear of the plan for fixed budget dates, since it will make annual fiscal planning easier for municipalities.