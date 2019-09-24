Book nooks a haven for bookworms

Madina Sharkawi

HPE Reporter

This is Madina Sharkawi, with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News.



Our HPE Literacy Committee has created many special book nooks around our school. There are cushions, books and stuffies in each one.



When students have the permission of their teachers, they may head to a book nook and spend a little time reading and cuddling a stuffy. The books supplied in these book nooks and the stuffies are the property of HPE and are to stay at the book nook they have been placed in. This will allow all students in the school to have a chance to enjoy them.



Each week we will include a picture of a different Book Nook so that you are able to see the Literacy Committee’s wonderful idea at work.



In Phys. Ed. Grade 4S is team-building, goal setting and reflecting through cooperative games like Battleship. In L.A., they are developing Word Work routines and starting a Smart Learning sequence called Proud as a Peacock, Brave as a Lion. They are focusing on number sense, representing and ordering numbers up to 10,000 in Math.



Grade 3J is blowing whistles, popping balloons, whispering and screaming. All these activities are helping them develop an understanding of hearing and sound.



In Kindergarten, KR is having fun learning all about the story The Gingerbread Man. They even baked gingerbread ornaments that escaped so students went looking around the school to see if they could find them. Students had to use their five 5 senses to help find them! What fun!



Students in Grade 5P are enjoying the old Global Read Aloud The Wild Robot. A robot named Roz is taking the students on an unforgettable journey.



Grade 5C has created their own personal symbols and pasted them onto a canning jar. All year long the students will be writing an experience from each week to add to their jar about their year-long Grade 5 memory.



A special thank you goes out to Rita and Denise at Lyn-Mar Travel for the donation of hallway reading bins.



Please wear an orange shirt on Monday, Sept. 30 for Orange Shirt Day recognizing all who survived the Residential School system and to remember those who did not.



Keep bringing in those Toonies for Terry! We are hoping to raise money to help fight cancer.



The HPE Peer Group is looking for gently-used books for their Kid Sense Book sale. If you have any you would like to donate, please drop them off in the HPE office.



Bring your smile to school! Sept. 25 is photo day for Grades 4-6 and Sept. 26 is photo day for Grades K-3.



Please remember Sept. 27 is a Divisional Professional Development Day for teachers, no school for students.



Parents, thank you for not parking in the bus lane or the staff parking. It helps keep the students safe when you only park in the designated areas.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!