Bloom honoured for service to community

Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom received an Alberta Emergency Services Medal for 12 years on July 30. Left-right, are High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron, RCMP Western Alberta District Commander Rhonda Blackmore, Bloom and High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom has been honoured by the Province of Alberta for his years of service to the community.



Bloom received an Alberta Emergency Services Medal for 12 years on July 30 from the RCMP.



“I’m honoured and humbled to receive the medal,” Bloom says.



“I thank my family for their support and the RCMP for the recognition.”



He enjoys the opportunity to serve and promote his community.



“I’m community-minded and I want to do anything to make the community better and safer for everyone.”



Bloom was nominated by High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright, who was unavailable for the presentation.



A certificate states he received the medal in recognition of 12 years of loyal service to the people of Alberta.



RCMP Western Alberta District Commander Rhonda Blackmore presented the medal.



“It’s an honour to recognize someone who has given many years of service to the people of Alberta,” she says.



Back in 2014, Bloom was honoured for 25 years service as an auxiliary constable with High Prairie RCMP with a special presentation March 13. He received an award and letter from Alberta Lt-Gov. Donald Ethell.



During the past quarter of a century, Bloom logged about 3,000 hours of service.



High Prairie RCMP welcome other qualified people to serve in this role.



The RCMP auxiliary constable program is intended to enhance community-based policing and provides a complementary service to the regular force.



Auxiliary candidates recruited into the program are registered as emergency services workers and may sometime be called upon to assist in an emergency.