Block Party promotes local services

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Heart River Housing hosts its annual Block Party for its tenants and the community on Aug. 21.



Activities are set for an open field on Evergreen Drive near 57 Avenue (Poplar Place) from noon to 4 p.m.



“We invite our tenants and the community to come out and join us for a hotdog barbecue starting at noon,” says Shirley Matula, tenant liaison co-ordinator.



Several service agencies will be available to promote their program and services.



“Come out and learn more about your community and what it can offer you,’ Matula says. “Meet members of community organizations and stop by their table for information and to enter draws.”



Prizes and popcorn will also be given away.



A mobile health unit will be on site for immunizations for families.



“It’s great to have local service providers promote their programs in that way to people in the community,” Matula says.



“A lot of residents don’t know what’s available locally and the event shows them what they can access.”



The event has grown since is started about five years, she says.



“People have come to expect it,” Matula says.



“Agencies and organizations ask us when we’re going to hold it.”



Local services and programs are well promoted at the event, she says.



“It is well worth the cost for the result we get for tenants and residents who use the services in town.”



Several agencies have already confirmed they will participate.

-Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.

-Alberta Health Services and Addictions and Mental Health.

-High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Centre.

-High Prairie and Area Prevention of Family Violence Association.

-Northern Association of FASD

-WJS Early Intervention Program.

-Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council.

-Alberta Works.

High Prairie and Area Prevention of Family Violence Association has also participated in past years.