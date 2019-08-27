Block Party promotes and builds community

Nutrition is promoted by Alberta Health Services. Left-right, are Denae Cunningham, daughter Shyne Carifelle, 5, son Abel Carifelle, 7 and AHS dietician Rebecca Franchuk.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

People in a High Prairie neighbourhood gathered for a special annual block party.



Heart River Housing hosted its annual Block Party for its tenants and the community on Aug. 21.



“Once again the event was a great success,” says Shirley Matula, Heart River tenant liaison co-ordinator.



“It was a great day and we look forward to next year.”



About 110 residents attended, down from previous years, she says.



Several local service agencies and organizations promoted their program and services.



“They said it was successful for them because they shared information and resources on a personal level,” Matula says.



“Some said they have had the most success at this event and that potential clients did take a lot of information, unlike at other events they attend.”



Prizes and popcorn were given away.



A mobile health unit will be on site for immunizations for families.



“A lot of residents don’t know what’s available locally and the event shows them what they can access.”



The event has grown since is started about five years ago.



“People have come to expect it,” Matula says.



“Agencies and organizations ask us when we’re going to hold it.”



Local services and programs are well promoted at the event, she says.



“It is well worth the cost for the result we get for tenants and residents who use the services in town.”



Several agencies have already confirmed they will participate.

-Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.

-Alberta Health Services and Addictions and Mental Health.

-High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Centre.

-High Prairie Municipal Library.

-Northern Association of FASD

-WJS Early Intervention Program.

-Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter.

-Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council.