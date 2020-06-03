BLC’s MSI grant allotment? Almost $1.8 million!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is receiving nearly $1.8 million from the provincial Municipal Sustainability Initiative [MSI] program for 2020.



At its regular meeting May 27, council received a letter from Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu dated May 19.



Big Lakes was granted $1,762,407 for the 2020 MSI capital allocation, including $1,387,261 in capital funding and $375,146 in the Basic Municipal Transportation Grant. Council also receives $72,804 in MSI operating funds.



Madu says the government is committed to supporting municipalities and Metis settlements.



It also includes other measures to support Albertans and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In light of the current public health and economic crisis, communities are facing unprecedented financial pressures and our government understands this,” writes Madu.



“To help you in addressing these pressures, we are allowing local governments to use MSI operating funds for any local government expenditures in the 2020 program year and expediting payment of 2020 MSI operating allocations to qualifying local governments.



“We are also making an administrative change to the MSI capital program to ensure you will receive your payment when you truly need it.”



Capital funding will be available for those projects that are ready to proceed, which will support economic activity and increase employment.