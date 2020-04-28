BLC proposes minimum property tax

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A minimum municipal tax on property in Big Lakes County is being proposed.



At its regular meeting April 22, council gave approval to present a bylaw for a minimum tax at a special council budget meeting April 29.



A minimum tax of $50 and a tax bylaw were recommended by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Council extended the motion to include a $10 minimum for leased land under five acres, suggested by Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx, a farmer.



He opposed a $50 minimum for small rural land.



“I’m talking about only farmland and leases,” Marx says.



Nanninga says the $50 minimum will create an additional $49,600 in tax revenue.



Big Lakes issues 8,032 tax notices annually, she notes including 1,158 that have an annual municipal tax levy of less than $25, 620 rolls have an annual tax levy between $25 and $50, and 682 more rolls that have an annual tax levy between $50 and $100.



To issue a tax notice is a complex process that requires much time and for staff, she says.



“While many of these activities are automated, there is still a considerable degree of manual review associated with each and every active tax roll,” Nanninga says.



Most municipalities have opted to establish a simple minimum



Any properties with a tax payable less than the minimum is simply bumped up, Nanninga says.