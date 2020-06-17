BLC meetings: ‘Very few’ or too few?

Editor’s note: In the print edition an error in calculations was made on the extra cost to Big Lakes County taxpayers. Councillors absent at library board meetings, but the fact that two councillors regularly attend recreation board meetings, was not taken into consideration. There were nine library board meetings where the councillor was absent, but 30 recreation board meetings where two attended. Therefore, the extra cost reported to be is not $10,500 as reported, but $13,650.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

When Big Lakes County abolished its half-day meeting rate Oct. 24, 2016 it triggered a raise of $150 per meeting from $100 [councillors are now paid $250 per meeting regardless of the length of the meeting.



Big Lakes County communications officer Victoria Zahacy e-mailed South Peace News June 5 saying: “These changes were made to bring Big Lakes’ honoraria rates in line with other similar sized municipalities, and to reflect that very few meetings are actually held within a half day, particularly considering travel time.”



South Peace News researched two of the boards Big Lakes County participates in to find out how many meetings were over four hours: The High Prairie Municipal Library Board and the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board from late 2016-19. Of 71 meetings, only one was over 240 minutes or four hours. [We did not include the rec board organizational meetings which were four and 10 minutes long.



Two meetings of the rec board are not included due to confusion of times recorded.



Taking into account the 2016 raise, the 70 meetings cost Big Lakes County taxpayers an extra $13,650.



Twelve library board and 12 rec board meetings were 60 minutes or less; however, two of the rec board meetings were organizational meetings leaving the real number at 10.



Of the 29 library board meetings, only one was over 120 minutes, or two hours, and 1 exactly 2 hours. Taking into account travel time, no meetings would have exceeded four hours [Simard and Stewart both live within 30 minutes of HP].



There were 41 rec board meetings if you subtract the organizational meetings held the same day. Only one meeting was over four hours. Three other meetings were 182, 184 and 185 minutes; however, both Marx and Charrois live within a half-hour of town so those meetings did not exceeded four hours.



Following is a list of the meetings, Legend: AS – Ann Stewart; RS – Richard Simard; DM – David Marx; DC – Don Charrois. The date, start time, end time and length of meeting is shown. Absent means no rep attended from Big Lakes County.

High Prairie Library Board Meetings

Date Start End Length Present

Nov. 1, 2016 6 p.m. 7 p.m. 60 minutes AS

Dec. 6, 2016 5:33 p.m. 6:02 p.m. 29 minutes AS

Jan. 5, 2017 6:30 p.m. 8 p.m. 90 minutes Absent

Feb. 7, 2017 6:13 p.m. 7 p.m. 47 minutes AS

March 7, 2017 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 30 minutes AS

April 4, 2017 5:57 p.m. 6:35 p.m. 38 minutes AS

May 2, 2017 6 p.m. 7 p.m. 60 minutes Absent

June 6, 2017 6:12 p.m. 7:40 p.m. 88 minutes Absent

Sept. 5, 2017 6 p.m. 7:20 p.m. 80 minutes Absent

Oct. 3, 2017 6 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 70 minutes AS

Oct. 17, 2017 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 90 minutes AS

Nov. 7, 2017 6 p.m. 7:55 p.m. 115 minutes No record

Jan. 9, 2018 5:57 p.m. 7:37 p.m. 100 minutes RS

Feb. 6, 2018 6 p.m. 7:13 p.m. 73 minutes Absent

April 3, 2018 6 p.m. 7:58 p.m. 118 minutes RS

May 9, 2018 5:21 p.m. 6:28 p.m. 67 minutes RS

June 5, 2019 6 p.m. 7:14 p.m. 74 minutes Absent

Sept. 4, 2018 6 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 105 minutes RS

Oct. 2, 2018 6 p.m. 7:42 p.m. 102 minutes Absent

Nov. 6, 2018 6 p.m. 6:56 p.m. 56 minutes RS

Dec. 4, 2018 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 90 minutes Absent

Jan. 8, 2019 5:30 p.m. 6:22 p.m. 52 minutes RS

Feb. 5, 2019 5:30 p.m. 6:23 p.m. 53 Minutes RS

April 2, 2019 5:30 p.m. 6:21 p.m. 51 minutes Absent

June 4, 2019 5:28 p.m. 7:28 p.m. 120 minutes RS

Sept. 3, 2019 5:27 p.m. 8 p.m. 153 minutes RS

Oct. 1, 2019 5:30 p.m. 6:13 p.m. 43 minutes RS

Nov. 5, 2019 5:30 p.m. 6:11 p.m. 41 minutes RS

Dec 3, 2019 5:35 p.m. 6:14 p.m. 39 minutes RS

High Prairie Recreation Board Meetings

Date Start End Length Present

Dec. 12, 2016 1:08 p.m. 3:14 p.m. 126 minutes DC

Jan. 5, 2017 4:03 p.m. 5:26 p.m. 83 minutes DM, DC

Feb. 21, 2017 1:05 p.m. 5:25 p.m. 260 minutes DM, DC

Feb. 24, 2017 1:21 p.m. 3:56 p.m. 155 minutes DM

March 1, 2017 12:08 p.m. 1:29 p.m. 81 minutes DM

March 29, 2017 1:04 p.m. 4:06 p.m. 182 minutes DM, DC

April 19, 2017 3 p.m. 4:22 p.m. 82 minutes DM, DC

April 24, 2017 1:09 p.m. 3:49 p.m. 160 minutes DM, DC

April 25, 2017 6:07 p.m. 7:04 p.m. 57 minutes Unknown

June 12, 2017 10:19 a.m. 11:29 a.m. 70 minutes DM

Aug. 31, 2017 3:05 p.m. 3:48 p.m. 43 minutes DM

Sept. 20, 2017 1:05 p.m. 3:43 p.m. 158 minutes DM

Oct. 31, 2017 1:05 p.m. 1:09 p.m. 4 minutes DM, DC

[organizational meeting]

Oct. 31, 2017 1:09 p.m. 3:10 p.m. 121 minutes DM, DC

Nov. 27, 2017 1:09 p.m. 3:10 p.m. 121 minutes DM, DC

Dec. 11, 2017 1:09 p.m. 2:02 p.m. 53 minutes DM, DC

Jan. 29, 2018 1:10 p.m. 4:15 p.m. 185 minutes DM

March 23, 2018 3:03 p.m. 4:08 p.m. 65 minutes DM, DC

April 9, 2018 1:06 p.m. 3:43 p.m. 157 minutes DM, DC

April 24, 2018 6 p.m. 6:45 p.m. 45 minutes DM, DC

May 25, 2018 10:26 a.m. 12:01 p.m. 95 minutes DM, DC

June 25, 2018 1:09 p.m. 3:42 p.m. 153 minutes DM, DC

July 23, 2018 10:05 a.m. 12:05 p.m. 120 minutes DM, DC

Aug. 13, 2018 10:06 a.m. 11:08 a.m. 62 minutes DC

Sept. 5, 2018 10:02 a.m. 11:53 a.m. 111 minutes DM, DC

Oct. 22, 2018 10:11 a.m. 10:50 a.m. 39 minutes DC

Nov. 1, 2018 2:11 p.m. 2:21 p.m. 10 minutes DM, DC

[organizational meeting]

Nov. 1, 2018 2:22 p.m. 4:55 p.m. 153 minutes DM, DC

Dec. 17, 2018 11:34 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 56 minutes DM, DC

[committee meeting]

Dec. 17, 2018 12:41 p.m. 2:00 p.m. 79 minutes DM, DC

Jan. 14, 2019 10:03 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 72 minutes DC

Feb. 14, 2019 3:37 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 53 minutes DM

Feb. 25, 2019 10:17 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 58 minutes DM, DC

March 14, 2019 10:02 a.m. 12:04 p.m. 122 minutes DM, DC

April 12, 2019 1:07 p.m. 4:11 p.m. 184 minutes DM

May 13, 2019 1 p.m. 3:12 p.m. 132 minutes DM, DC

June 17, 2019 10:58 p.m. 12:39 p.m. 101 minutes DM, DC

[committee meeting]

June 19, 2019 1:04 p.m. 1:54 p.m. 50 minutes DM, DC

July 15, 2019 10:11 a.m. 11:47 a.m. 96 minutes DM, DC

Aug. 19, 2019 9:06 a.m. 11:12 a.m. 126 minutes DM, DC

Sept. 9, 2019 9:09 a.m. 11:12 a.m. 123 minutes DM, DC

Oct. 8, 2019 9:06 a.m. 10:59 a.m. 113 minutes DM, DC

Oct. 17, 2019 9:08 a.m. 12:06 a.m. 178 minutes DM, DC