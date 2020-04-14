BLC, LSR dismiss need for plan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will not create an inter-municipal develop plan with the M.D. of Lesser Slave River.



At its regular meeting April 8, council agreed with the M.D. of Lesser Slave River that an IDP between the two municipalities is unnecessary at this time.



Although the two municipalities share a boundary, “it is not an area of high development”, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Earlier, LSR defeated a motion to pursue an IDP with Big Lakes.



Big Lakes agreed to send a letter to Lesser Slave River.



An IDP outlines a co-operative framework for the co-ordination of planning and development that is of joint interest to all parties.



The action follows changes to changes to the Municipal Government Act regulations on IDPs.



Municipalities are not required to adopt an IDP with each other if they agree that they do not require one.