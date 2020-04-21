BLC, LSL pursue ag partnership

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is supporting a partnership with its rural neighbours to the east to improve agricultural resources.



At its regular meeting April 8, council approved a recommendation to pursue a partnership with the M.D. of Lesser Slave River for an agricultural resource management program as part of its provincial agricultural service board [ASB] grant.



Council approved a recommendation from agricultural fieldman Sheila Kaus.



She says the county was contacted by Lesser Slave River about the partnership March 23.



“The requirements for resource management programming are minimal,” Kaus says.



“Changes to the structure of the grant means that municipalities require partnerships to access this funding and would lose this service for their residents without a partnership.”



Six of the seven members of the ASB advisory committee were successfully contacted and all supported the proposal, she says.



“There are many benefits to Big Lakes to pursue this partnership,” Kaus says.



It would increase financial resources to fund the assistant fieldman position, improve inter-municipal relationships and potentially increase funding from the province.



The partnership would assist both municipalities to complete environmental farm plans, Canada Agricultural Partnership grant applications, a long- term water management plan and support extension work.



Kaus says the partnership would cost about $10,000.