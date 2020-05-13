BLC hikes home tax, business tax unchanged

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tax rates are on the rise in Big Lakes County for two classes of properties.



At a special budget meeting April 29, council adopted a municipal mill rate bylaw to set the rates.



“Tax revenue includes a 1.5 per cent mill rate increase for residential and farmland properties and no mill rate increase for non-residential properties,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Council raised the rate for residential and farmland properties to .004502 from .004435.



Other rates were unchanged for non-residential at .014720, which affects linear properties and machinery and equipment.



The bylaw also sets minimum property tax for municipal purposes on farmland at $25 per property.



A minimum tax of $50 for other properties was supported by council at its meeting April 22.



Council also adopted a bylaw to postpone the deadline and penalty date to pay taxes.



“Considering the current economic situation, we expect that will be a welcome thing,” says Nanninga.



Taxes are due Sept. 30 and a 7.5 percent penalty to unpaid current taxes starts Oct. 1.



At its regular meeting April 22, council supported extending the deadline for 2020.



The changes also coincide with relief from the provincial government.



“The Alberta government recently announced that the education property tax requisition for non-residential taxpayers is not due to be paid to municipalities until Oct. 1,” Nanninga said at the previous meeting.



“This presents some logistical challenges to municipalities as the other portions of the annual tax bill are due and payable on the normal tax deadline due date.”



Taxpayers now have some relief to pay taxes in 2020 during tough economic challenges in the COVID-19 pandemic.



Council adopted a bylaw to introduce a tax installment payment plan that was discussed by council at its regular meeting April 22.



“According to council direction, the bylaw was structured to include all outstanding tax amounts as eligible for a payment plan,” Nanninga says.



“So long as the payment plan is in good standing, all new penalties will be waived.”



Tax notices are scheduled to be issued in May.