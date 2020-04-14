BLC extends vet services

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County wants better veterinarian services for its farmers.



At its regular meeting April 9, council approved a recommendation to extend the contract to Veterinary Services Inc. [V.S.I.] for $42,400 in the 2020 VSI year.



VSI is a cost-shared program operated by most municipalities in the Peace.



The program helps cover veterinary costs for certain veterinarian procedures for cattle, swine and sheep.



However, the county’s agriculture advisory committee has some concerns about the service.



“Recently, veterinary service within Big Lakes County has become more difficult to access,” agriculture fieldman Sheila Kaus writes in a report to council.



“Access to rural veterinary care is a worldwide issue.”



However, Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx, the only farmer on council, says a new veterinarian in High Prairie serves large farm animals.



Council passed a motion Nov. 27 by the advisory committee to explore options other than VSI.



In Alberta, VSI is the only program aimed at improving access to veterinary services and is most common in the Peace region, Kaus says.



Numerous studies, projects and stimulus programs have been attempted to improve access to service.



Some studies identified a lack of large animal veterinarians as being an issue.



Some have suggested more of a focus on companion animal care could bolster revenues.



Kaus notes other provinces have programs and incentives to keep vets.