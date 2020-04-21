BLC ensuring proper information is released

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes Country remains proactive to distribute local updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.



Director of emergency management Pat Olansky says the county’s incident command staff is doing everything it can to release reliable and up-to-date information.



“We are working hard to ensure our communication is 100 per cent accurate at the time we release messages,” says Olansky in an e-mail April 10.



“The situation is very fluid and orders can change day to day, depending on the provincial medical officer of health.”



Olansky and deputy director of emergency management Dave Sturgeon remind people the county is doing its best to provide reliable information as soon as possible.



She advises people to be patient as the county follows procedure for a municipality that operates an emergency co-ordination centre [ECC].



“It’s easy to get frustrated with some information, but please call us if you have questions,” says Olansky, the director of planning and development



“Please do not spread misinformation as it is bad for everyone.”



Sturgeon serves as the fire chief for the county.



Olansky and Sturgeon lead the Big Lakes ECC that opened March 16.



“We work out key messages as citizens call in to the county wondering about information,” Olansky says.



“We might not have the answer right away, but we will find out.”



She says the county also releases updates from the province and local essential services about possible disruptions.



The ECC is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



“We spend all day talking to our contacts to clarify information and release information to residents,” Olansky says.



Big Lakes works with the Incident Command System, which is a nationally recognized system to deal with emergencies.



“We get all our information from our provincial and municipal resources,” Olansky says.