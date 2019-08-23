Blackhurst and Cunningham junior golf winners

A new girls’ champion was crowned at the Frank Carson Memorial Junior Golf Tournament at High Prairie and District Golf Course. Gillian Blackhurst, left, accepts the trophy from tournament co-ordinator T.J. Walker.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

New champions were crowned in the junior golf tournament at High Prairie and District Golf Course.



Gillian Blackhurst won the girls’ championship in the Frank Carson Memorial Golf Tournament on Aug. 15.



She finished with a score of 189 as the only female competitor.



Noah Cunningham won the boys’ title after he scored 91 in the boys’ 12-15 flight.



“We had some good scores,’ tournament co-ordinator T.J. Walker says.



“We had nine golfers brave the rainy wet weather.”



The tournament was the first since 2016.



“We just don’t get enough golfers,” Walker says.



However, he is optimistic that the junior golf program will raise those figures.



“Junior golf has really started to come back this year,” Walker says.



“We had six golfers in our program compete in the tournament.”



Everyone went home with a prize.



Here’s a rundown of the final scores in each category.

-Girls 11-and-under Flight

Gillian Blackhurst – 189 (113 and 76).

-Boys 12-15 Flight

Noah Cunningham – 91 (44 and 47). Andrew Gauchier – 98 (48 and 50). Drayden Giroux – 103 (49 and 54). Taggen Willier – 115 (56 and 59). Draeden Richards – 158 (81 and 77).

-Boys 11-and-under Flight

Kaidan Masson – 127 (58 and 69). Nevin Herr – 146 (82 and 64). Nicholas Rich – 160 (95 and 65).