Bike Rodeo for kids Aug. 28

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Before heading back to school, children are invited to learn about bicycle safety in the High Prairie Bike Rodeo on Aug. 28.



Children from toddlers to youth are welcomed to the event at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre parking lot from noon to 2 p.m. rain or shine.



“Join us for a bike obstacle course and important safety information,” says Jenny-Leigh Solomon, Alberta Health Services health promotions facilitator for the High Prairie area.



“Bicycle safety is important to reduce injuries.”



More bicycles will be on the road as school resumes Sept. 3.



Many prizes will be given away at the end of the event.



Free hotdogs will be served to cyclists in the event.



Participants will practise and develop skills that will help them to become better bicyclists and learn the rules of the road, Solomon says.



They will also learn about bike safety, road signs and the importance of wearing a helmet.



High Prairie RCMP will be involved and make a brief presentation about proper hand signaling.



Officers will also be on the course to teach the youth the correct response to each road sign.



Children riding bicyles are reminded to wear a helmet and make sure it fits properly, Solomon says.



A properly fitted helmet helps protect a child’s brain in a crash or fall.



Head injuries are a leading cause of serious injury and death to children on bicycles.



A head injury can permanently change the way a child walks, talks, plays and thinks.



The human skull is just one centimetre thick.



A properly fitted and correctly worn bike helmet can cut the risk of serious head injury by up to 80 per cent.



That means four out of five brain injuries could be prevented, if every cyclist wore a helmet, Solomon says.



Be visible by using a headlight, a red taillight and a red rear reflector.



Follow the rules of the road.



Motorists are also advised to be cautious around young cyclists.



“If drivers slow down, they reduce the chance of children being injured on the road,” Solomon says.



“When drivers slow down to speeds between 30 and 40 km/h, injuries to children on bicycles are reduced by 48 per cent.”



Alberta Brain Injury Initiative and Blue Heron Support Services Association are other partners in the event.



Registration is free. Pre-registration appreciated but not required.



For more information, contact Solomon by phone at (1-780) 814-1378 or email to Jenny-Leigh.Solomon@ahs.ca.