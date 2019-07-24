Big on talk, short on action

Do you know what happened one year ago today?



It was the day High Prairie town council decided written reports were no longer required at regular meetings.



July 24, 2018 council amended its procedural bylaw which allowed for written and/or verbal reports. In effect, it lessened councillors’ workloads.



Let’s review some of the comments.



During debate, Councillor Donna Deynaka opposed the amendment to allow for verbal reports.



“When it comes to committee reports, it’s nice to have those reports ahead of time,” she said, adding it allowed her better preparation for meetings.



“We can all meet that deadline,” she added.



Deynaka suggested verbal reports not be allowed during a meeting.



However, Councillor Brian Gilroy opposed the hard-fast written report rule.



“There are some very important meetings,” he said, referring to the deadline and council’s meeting.



“[There is] a potential to have no report at all.



“We just met today or yesterday … on a key issue. Should we wait a couple of weeks?”



Councillor Judy Stenhouse liked the option of both written and verbal reports.



“Sometimes [verbal] does stimulate conversation,” she said.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk said written reports were “definitely better” although it may be difficult for some councillors to meet the deadline.



“I encourage everyone to send in written reports,” he said.



Still, Panasiuk liked keeping the option of both open.



Councillor Michael Long preferred written reports.



“I agree with Donna [Deynaka], that’s ironic because sometimes I have a tough time getting them in.



“If it’s verbal, it’s gone tomorrow. It’s an important part of our legacy as a council,” Long said.



Councillors Arlen Quartly and Debbie Rose were absent.



Here we are, one year later. Let’s examine what has happened. Rose is the best at providing written reports in the agenda package in a timely fashion, followed closely by Deynaka. Panasiuk does not provide written reports nearly as well as he used to. Note, these are the reports included before the meeting in agenda packages.



I can’t remember reading a written report by Gilroy, Long, Quartly, or Stenhouse.



It is odd because at the request of Panasiuk, councillors were encouraged to still provide written reports.



Well, that request fell upon the deaf ears of most!



One should not be surprised this has occurred. As soon as council no longer required written reports, it gave any councillor an easy way out if they chose to.



It’s why credit should be given to Rose and Deynaka for providing timely, regular reports. While most will say it should be a part of a councillors’ duty, the fact is it is not required. Therefore, it makes their actions above and beyond the call of duty whereas most have chosen the easy way out.



To the councillors who choose not to provide written reports, they are doing nothing wrong, but are they fulfilling their duties to the best of their abilities?