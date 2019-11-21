Big Lakes presents ‘healthy’ cheques

The Swan Hills Hospital Foundation received a cheque for $4,165.20 from the Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament. Standing left-right, are tournament co-ordinator Big Lakes Councillor Don Charrois, Deputy Reeve Ken Matthews, foundation treasurer Gary Beeson and foundation president Joyce Comeau.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County recently presented several cheques totaling just over $22,000 to support health charities.



The money was raised at the sixth annual Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 22 at the High Prairie and District Golf Club.



“For the past six years, funds raised from this tournament have gone to health foundations that have helped support the needs of our residents,” Big Lakes Reeve Richard Simard says in a county news release dated Nov. 14.



“It is truly so heartwarming to see our community come together and raise money that will help enhance services.”



Funds were donated to four health charities:

High Prairie and District Health Foundation – $8,045.40.

Swan Hills Health Foundation – $4,165.20.

Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton – $5,000.

Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation – $5,000.

We thank our sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and generous contributors,” Simard says.



Without them, the event would not be a success.”



About 105 golfers from all over the province play in the tournament.



Organizers and participants say the event is also an opportunity for municipal councils to network with their colleagues in other communities, businesses, industries, the provincial MLA and federal MP.



Plans are already underway for the seventh annual tournament.