Big Lakes opens emergency centre

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County activated an emergency co-ordination centre [ECC] March 18 to deal with the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.



“The county’s actions are in line with other municipalities throughout Alberta and around the world, as all levels of governments work to limit the spread of the virus,” Reeve Richard Simard says in a news release March 18.



Big Lakes County will continue to monitor the situation closely.



Updates will be released to the public daily at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the county website at biglakescounty.ca and social media pages such as Big Lakes County Facebook page.



The ECC will operate daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., which could be revised as the situation changes.



Members of the ECC include the roles of director of emergency management, deputy director, risk management officer, public information officer, assistant public information officer and liaison officer.



All Albertans are encouraged to take personal steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



To protect yourself and others:

Stay home and away from others if sick or in isolation.

Wash hands often, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching face with unwashed hands.

Avoid travel outside Canada.

Self-isolate for 14 days if returning from travel outside Canada or were exposed to COVID-19.

Monitor Your Symptoms

If you have symptoms like a dry cough, fever, fatigue or difficulty breathing: —Stay home. do not go to an emergency room or clinic

Take the COVID-19 self-assessment online.

Call Health Link 811 for instructions and testing.

For more information or questions about county business, please contact the administration office at [780] 523-5955 or e-mail biglakes@biglakescounty.ca.