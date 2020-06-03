Big Lakes OKs meeting in chambers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is happy to return to its meetings in council chambers in a few weeks.



Council will resume regular meetings in person in a few weeks after holding meetings online for the past two months during the COVID-19 pandemic.



At its regular meeting May 27, council approved a motion to hold council meetings in person from June 24 to Aug. 26.



Council members still have the option to participate in meetings online at home if they wish.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk recommended council members return to the chambers as the number of cases and deaths in the north decreases.



“I’m getting really tired of this,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says.



“It’s getting frustrating for me.



“I have no problems going into meetings.”



Panasiuk says in-person meetings are being authorized by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.



“Dr. Hinshaw encourages councils to hold meetings online,” says Panasiuk.



However, she permits meetings in council chambers as long as councils comply with health restrictions of social distancing, no more than 15 people in a room and proper cleaning and sanitizing.



“We’ll put some protections in place,” Panasiuk says.



Big Lakes administration building reopened May 19 after it was closed to public access just after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared March 11.



“Proper procedures have been put in place to help reduce the spread and risk of COVID-19,” Panasiuk says.



Restrictions in the province are being relaxed in a phased manner to reopen businesses to reopen resume activities with controls.



Most council members are seniors who are not keen in their electronic skills and prefer to discuss county business in meetings in person.



South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart urged council to resume meetings in council chambers sooner than July 8 recommended by Panasiuk.



“I’d like to see them start in June,” Stewart says.



High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois then made a motion to start June 24.



Council has held its two monthly meetings online on Zoom since to comply with health orders and restrictions to prevent the risk and spread.



Panasiuk says the issue can be reviewed as COVID-19 evolves.



A survey by administration finds that several municipalities in the area are hosting meetings by electronic means, such as Zoom, he says