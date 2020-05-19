Big Lakes launches ALUS

Kendra Kozdroski, ALUS co-ordinator for Big Lakes County.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has launched a new program to improve the environment and farmland.



The County was awarded $148,700 from the Alberta government’s Watershed Resiliency and Restoration Program, says a county news release May 11.



Funding has allowed the County to partner with Alternative Land-Use Services [ALUS] Canada to assist producers to plant projects that provide ecosystem services like off-site watering, riparian buffers, and fencing off creeks and wetland areas.



“We believe that a community-developed farmer-delivered ALUS program will enable Big Lakes County to invest in farmers and ranchers who are producing acres of clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, and other ecosystem services,” says Reeve Richard Simard.



Kendra Kozdroski was hired as the ALUS co-ordinator for the county in February 2020 and started March 16.



“My hope for this program in Big Lakes County is to help educate and guide residents to see the value in their land,” Kozdroski says.



“This program provides numerous ecosystem services for a community, such as clean water, erosion control and flood mitigation, which I view as extremely important for the county.



“I cannot wait to start working with producers to put their dreams into action,” she adds.



Once a project has been developed, it will be presented to the partnership advisory committee for approval and included in the ALUS pilot project.



Members of the advisory committee are Doug Meniece, Lorne Pratt, George Blackhurst, Councillor David Marx and Councillor Ann Stewart.



The pilot project is in the proposal stage and starts when it is approved by the committee.



Anyone have a farming operation idea, please contact Kozdroski by e-mail to KKozdroski@BigLakesCounty.ca or phone (780) 523-5955.