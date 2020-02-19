Big Lakes, High Prairie adopt ICF

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Sharing costs for municipal services is the focus of a plan finalized by the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting Feb. 12, county council approved an Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework between the neighbouring municipalities.



“We have finally arrived,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



“It’s been a long process.”



An inter-municipal collaboration committee was created on March 27, 2018 and completed discussions on Nov. 19, 2019.



Municipalities sharing boundaries are required to adopt an ICF under the provincial Municipal Government Act.



“Once approved by both councils, a joint signing ceremony of the ICF documents will be scheduled in the near future,” Panasiuk says.



High Prairie council adopted the ICF at its regular council meeting Feb. 4, Panasiuk says.



Both municipalities want to work together to provide services to residents of the town and county, the agreement states.



Under the agreement, the former name of the inter-municipal committee changes to inter-municipal collaboration committee.



Recreation, tourism, High Prairie Airport, and waste have the most significant changes from the former inter-municipal agreement.



Big Lakes and High Prairie agree to establish a new joint recreation committee to provide strategic direction for recreation services. Two members from each council will be appointed annually at the council organizational meetings. The committee will identify and define the baseline level of service. It will be responsible to create a recreation master plan to be approved by both councils. Decisions on future program expansion will align with the approved recreation master plan subject to funding approval by both municipalities.



Tourism information services will be shared by Big Lakes and High Prairie. Both agree to explore options for a shared tourist information centre.



The High Prairie and District Museum Society has opted out of providing that service after many years.



While the High Prairie Airport is owned by Big Lakes, both the county and town agree to share operating costs at 50 per cent each to a maximum annual cost of $50,000 from the town.



Operating costs of Gilwood waste transfer station west of High Prairie will be shared by the town and county at 50 per cent each.



The county and town councils have also agreed to share costs to provide municipal services such as administration services, Assessment Review Board, Family and Community Support Services, peace officers, waste management, health, water, tourism, broadband, economic development, agricultural services, transportation, Subdivision and Development Appeal Board, shared capital equipment, library, emergency services, capital projects, recreation, animal control, enhanced policing and a helipad.