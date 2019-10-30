Big Lakes, Greenview reach agreement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County and the M.D. of Greenview have reached an agreement to work together and share services.



At its regular meeting Oct. 23, council adopted a bylaw as part of an Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework.



“There’s not much different in the ICF from an agreement we already have with Greenview,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



The Alberta Municipal Government Act requires all municipalities to develop an ICF with all municipalities that share common borders.



Both municipalities agree that solid waste services, emergency management and fire services are best provided on an inter-municipal basis.



Big Lakes and Greenview agree to fund solid waste services in the Sunset House area 50-50 for recycling bins.



The municipalities will work together to explore possible upgrades to recreation on the south side of Snipe Lake.



A comprehensive study to replace the Alder Ridge Road bridge is a priority in the ICF.



Little Smoky Ski Area will continue to be supported by both.



Big Lakes and Greenview agree to continue to work together to upgrade roads and infrastructure necessary to support recreation.



The Golden Triangle snowmobile trail system in Woodlands County will also be supported by Big Lakes and Greenview.



Two council members from each municipality will be appointed to an inter-municipal collaboration committee. The committee will meet once every two years to review the ICF and present any recommendation to their councils.



Greenview council plans to adopt the bylaw at its regular meeting Oct. 28, notes Pat Olansky, Big Lakes County director of planning and development.



County council also approved a separate road maintenance exchange agreement with Greenview.



“We maintain five of their roads and they maintain five of our roads,” Panasiuk says.



Big Lakes has responsibility for gravelling and general maintenance of Greevview roads:

Range Road 195 south of Township Road 710.

Range Road 192 south of Township Road 710.

Range Road 191 south of Township Road 710.

Township Road 714A east of Range Road 192.

Township Road 730 west of Range Road 200.

Greenview has responsibility for Township Road 722, 714, 712 and 710 west of Highway 747, and Range Road 200 between Township Road 714 and Township Road 723.