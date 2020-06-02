Big Lakes funds SARDA, PCBFA

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Beef and crop producers in the High Prairie area will benefit from funding from Big Lakes County to two Peace region research groups.



At its regular meeting May 27, council approved a motion to grant $15,000 each to Smoky Applied Research and Demonstration Association [SARDA] and the Peace County Beef and Forage Association [PCBFA] for 2020.



Council approved both recommendations presented by Brett Hawken, acting director of Community and Protective Services.



The recommendations were also approved by the agricultural advisory committee at its meeting May 15.



Council referred the issue to the committee at the council budget meeting April 29.



“Since March, the economic situation of Big Lakes County has altered with the dramatic slump in oil prices,” Hawken says.



The proposed final budget eliminated funding for both organizations before some councillors spoke in opposition.



“It’s important to support agricultural organizations for the future of agriculture,” said North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews at the budget meeting.



“Sometimes you have to look at the repercussions if other municipalities also cut.



“Some of those organizations could be gone, so maybe we could give a reduction.”



South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart agreed.



“We have to be careful,” Stewart says.



Effects of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic added to the economic crisis as dozens of people lost jobs and businesses closed or reduced hours or services.



At the meeting April 29, Hawken says both organizations were informed about Big Lakes’ financial crunch.



“They are aware we are strapped for cash,” Hawken says.



Administration directed all county departments to reduce their budgets to ensure the county can continue to provide core services.



Big Lakes granted SARDA annual funding of $30,000 for the previous six years.



For the PCBFA, council contributed $55,000 from 2017-2019, which included $25,000 from the ASB.



PCBFA requested $40,920 for research from Big Lakes before COVID started, Hawken says.



The funding request for Big Lakes represents a $19,390 increase over funding provided through 2017-2019 and is $29,390 more than any other municipality, Hawken notes from information in the application.



A survey of other member municipalities shows that Northern Sunrise County received a $2,500 increase request and Saddle Hills County received a $7,500 increase request.



No other municipalities received a funding increase request.



Big Lakes agricultural services proposed to cut two seasonal positions and funding to SARDA and PCBFA to lower the agricultural department’s budget.



Based in Falher, SARDA was established in 1986 to address agricultural issues.



SARDA is a non-profit organization directed by producers from the municipal districts of Smoky River, Green- view, Big Lakes County, Northern Sunrise County and the County of Grande Prairie.



Big Lakes County is one of 10 rural municipalities that funds the PCBFA.



Based in Fairview, PCBFA has a satellite office in High Prairie.



A memorandum of understanding outlining the commitments made under the Agricultural Service Board Grant included 14 workshops and two tours in addition to research activities.



The M.D. of Smoky River is not a member of the PCBFA.