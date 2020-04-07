Big Lakes extends student intern

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Brett Hawken

A municipal intern with Big Lakes County will stay longer than initially planned.



Brett Hawken will serve another year with the municipality surrounding High Prairie after he started April 15, 2019.



The county was approved for $23,000 for a second year under the Municipal Internship component of the Alberta Community Partnership program to help cover costs for the intern.



Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu confirmed the approval in a letter the county received Feb. 12.



“I am confident your municipality will continue to provide an excellent training opportunity for Brett as he pursues a career in municipal government [administration],” writes Madu.



Hawken has been working in various roles and departments under CAO Jordan Panasiuk.



“I’ve really enjoyed my experience at Big Lakes County,” Hawken says.



“Since day one, the staff has been very welcoming and always available to answer any questions or concerns I may have.”



He mostly values the competencies and confidence he is developing on the job.



“I’ve had a great mentor in Jordan as well as other directors and managers, who have always been willing to help my development,” Hawken says.



“I have learned a lot from each department and I look forward to continue to learn from the directors in year two.”



His goal is to follow in the footsteps of his father Rod Hawken, CAO of the County of Westaskiwin.



“Initially, my dad being a CAO, as well as a role model for my everyday life, was a huge reason I pursued the internship program,” Hawken says.



“Now learning under Jordan and having him as a mentor has added to that inspiration to become a CAO.”



He is eager to build more skills, confidence and competencies in his second year with the county.



When he started with Big Lakes, Hawken was enrolled in the National Advanced Certificate in Local Authority Administration Program through the University of Alberta to learn about municipal government.



The internship starts on a one-year contract that can be extended to two years.



Big Lakes received a grant of $43,814 in November 2018 for the first year.



Approved municipalities receive a $43,000 grant, which includes $35,000 towards the intern’s wages, $2,000 for benefits and $6,000 for expenses, then-CAO Roy Brideau said at a council meeting Nov. 28, 2018.