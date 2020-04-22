Big Lakes expects ‘pretty ugly’ budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Major cuts are expected as Big Lakes County council prepares to adopt its final budget.



Council plans to adopt a final 2020 budget at a special meeting April 29 at 10 a.m.



The budget meeting was confirmed by council at its regular meeting April 8 as recommended by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“Our budget is going to be pretty ugly,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



It’s the word from administrators as the county faces huge losses of revenue.



“Administration is expecting some significant budgetary challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nanninga says.



“We expect that presenting the final budget will involve more time and discussion than is typical.”



She says the final budget is typically approved during a regular council meeting in April.



“In a normal year, the final budget is simply an update of the interim budget without substantial changes.”



Council adopted an interim 2020 operating budget of $33,532,404 at a special council meeting Dec. 16, 2019. An interim capital budget of $13,345,510 was also adopted.



Big Lakes also lost more than $6 million in unpaid taxes for 2019 and 2018.



At its regular meeting Dec. 11, council agreed with administration to write off 85 tax rolls in uncollectable taxes from oil companies in the amount of $6,018,800.11.



“Our total tax revenue is $29 million annually, so a $6 million write-off is a big challenge,” Nanninga said in a story in South Peace News issue of Jan. 8, 2020.



She plans to hold meet with the finance committee in the middle of April.