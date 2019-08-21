Big Lakes economic spotlight brightens

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Opportunities for economic growth in Big Lakes County continue to flourish.



“We can build on everything we’ve done,” says Lisa Baroldi, executive director of Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority.



She updated council at its regular meeting Aug. 14.



“If you want to attract new business, demonstrate that your local economy is doing good,” Baroldi says.



An optimistic outlook and working with business and industry are vital to grow.



“Economic development is about being more pro-active, to produce win-win outcomes,” Baroldi says.



“Everything we do impacts the economy.”



Since the EDA was formed in 2016, she says many doors have teen opened to make Big Lakes County a priority for investors and businesses.



“We have all sorts of ways to connect with businesses,” Baroldi says.



“Working with many businesses that considered closing or relocating outside the region, we helped them stay in the region.”



Baroldi and EDA business resource advisor Joyce Stokes regularly contact businesses.



Two major awards have also been a boost to the county, she says.



“Those awards have opened doors,” Baroldi says.



They have also raised the profile of the county, she notes.



Last year the county received an Excellence Award from Economic Developers Alberta.



The award was presented for the EDA’s business retention and expansion efforts for sector tours and profiles.



Projects were supported by funding from the Alberta Community and Economic Support (CARES) program.



In 2017, Big Lakes received the Best Publication Award from the Economic Developers of Canada for its sector profiles.



A county delegation to the 24th annual Gulfood Food and Beverage Trade Exhibition in February in Dubai, United Arab Emirates further opened more doors worldwide, Baroldi says.



Council thanked Baroldi for her efforts to lead programs and initiatives.



“I like that you make contacts to tell about the opportunities we have here,” Grouard Councillor Fern Welch says.



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews also thanked Baroldi.



Other projects are in the works for EDA.



Big Lakes is co-hosting an agricultural symposium on Sept. 6 in partnership with Peace Regional Economic Development Alliance (PREDA).



“We’ll be talking about the lack of access to markets,” Baroldi says.



Draft strategies to boost tourism will also be presented to council in the coming months, she says.



A report is being finalized from a visitor-friendly assessment last summer and winter.