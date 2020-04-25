Big Lakes County State of Local Emergency Still in Effect Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m.

Issued by Big Lakes County April 25:

A State of Local Emergency is still in effect for areas along the West Prairie River, South Heart River, and the East Prairie River that are experiencing overland flooding.

Big Lakes County continues to monitor water levels and roads for washouts and are placing protective dam barriers around homes in imminent risk.

Affected residents have been alerted and are advised to continue preparations to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advanced notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

If you have evacuated your residence please register with Emergency Social Services at [780] 523-0108.

Residents are advised to avoid flooded areas. Respect the barricades and signage. Do not move, remove or drive around barricades.

Big Lakes County will continue to keep you updated as new information comes in. Further information will be issued on the Big Lakes County website at www.biglakescounty.ca, the Big Lakes County Facebook Page, and the Alberta Emergency Alert website at www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca.

Editor’s note: South Peace News will endeavour to include updates sent by BLC as soon as possible on this website.