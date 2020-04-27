Big Lakes County State of Local Emergency has been terminated – April 27, 2020 – 1:43pm

A State of Local Emergency [SOLE]was in effect for areas along the West Prairie River, South Heart River, and the East Prairie River that are experiencing overland flooding on April 26, 2020.

The SOLE has been lifted. Big Lakes County is satisfied that the threat of flooding no longer prssents a risk to the halth and safety of residents..

The water is receding and County crews are demobilising flood prevention equipment today.

Residents are still advised to avoid flooded areas. Respect the barricades and signage. Do not move, remove or drive around barricades.

Residents will be given as much advanced notice as possible prior to evacuation if needed; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

If you have evacuated your residence please register with Emergency Social Services at [780] 523-0108.

Big Lakes County will continue to keep you updated as new information comes in. Further information will be issued on the Big Lakes County website at www.biglakescounty.ca, the Big Lakes County Facebook Page, and the Alberta Emergency Alert website at www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca.

