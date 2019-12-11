Big Lakes County releases book of stories

Some of the storytellers in the Big Lakes County book In Our Own Words celebrate at a book launching Dec. 3 at the High Prairie Municipal Library. Standing left-right, are Mary Goede Kohn, 87, Dan Sekulich, 84, Violet Komisar, 85, book editor Constance Brissenden, Rose Lizee, 78, and Gillian Hill, 85.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Stories of life in the early days in Big Lakes County are featured in a new book that arrived just in time for Christmas



In Our Own Words – Hard Times and Good Times in Northern Alberta’s Big Lakes County was presented at a book launch Dec. 3 in High Prairie and Dec. 4 in Kinuso.



“This book is the story of hard-working individuals and families and honours them all,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“In Our Own Words captures the people of . . . Big Lakes County, from the Depression years of the 1930s to today.”



The book features 50 stories of people who initially shared their early memories in an oral history project in 2011.



“County council said it’s great, put them in a book,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“The rest is history.”



Project co-ordinator Constance Brissenden edited the interviews to fit the 234-page book.



“Their memories jump off the page,” says Brissenden, who has edited other local history books.



“I was fascinated by the variety of stories.”



She says the book is sure to be popular for people with family roots in the region.



“Anyone interested in the history of the Big Lakes County area will love this book,” Brissenden says.



People of all ages will enjoy the stories, she says.



“I’m sure that anyone who reads the book will feel a connection,” Brissenden says.



“Students and youth will be inspired to talk about the past and the sacrifices people made to have a secure life for their descendants.”



Stories are from 1,200 to 1,400 words and makes for easy reading.



“The book includes a range of cultures and backgrounds, including Cree, Metis, Norwegian, Swedish, Ukrainian, Russian, British, Polish, French, and many more,” Brissenden says.



Storytellers share countless experiences of persevering through hard and challenging times.



“I learned that one family lived in a cave dug out of a hill all winter because they arrived on their homestead in the fall with no time to build a house,” Brissenden says.



“Some families were on the brink of starvation.”



Many had no roads, not even trails to their homestead, they hacked away with axes in the early days.



On the other hand, neighbours helped one another. They visited one another, had dances and parties. They built schools. They started businesses.



Cree and Metis people went to residential schools, survived, and contributed to their culture and communities.



Storytellers say they are honoured to share their stories as part of the book.



They agree it’s important and valuable to pass on to future generations.



Big Lakes is grateful for the Alberta Historical Resources Foundation that provided a grant to publish the book.



The book is on sale for $10 at county offices in High Prairie and Kinuso.

List of Storytellers “In Our Own Words”:

Albert E. Babkirk

George Bennett

Janis Bloom

Arthur Boisvert

Ruth Brassard

Emma Carrier

Leo Casavant

Doris Caudron

Ed Caudron

Richard Caudron

Albert Charrois and Fernand Charrois

Yvonnette Comeau

Gordon Courtoreille

Dorothy E. Cowell

Archie Cunningham

Olivine Rose Duchesne

Donald Fevang

Mary Goede-Kohn

Howard Greer

Gillian and Melvin Hill

Marguerite Jacknife

Violet Komisar

Verda Kozie

Jeanne Leblanc

Corinne L’Heureux

Guy L’Heureux

Rose Lizee

Larry Loyie

Gayso Matula

Kay McLean

Sheila Jessie Nelson

Romeo Nobert

Christine Nordin

Anne Olexak

Denis L. Peyre

Donald Plante

Jeannine Reid

Louisa Rich

Leonard Sahlin

Dan Sekulich

Agnes Seppola

Anne Shantz

Polly Stafford

Katherine Strebchuk

Margaret Supernault

Stella and Stan Sware

Venice Taylor

Alice Waikle

Philip Walker

Dorothy Willsey