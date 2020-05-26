Big Lakes County re-opens offices

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is re-opening its offices to the public as part of its operational re-launch plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being closed since March 17, the main county office in High Prairie re-opened May 19.

Many businesses and services re-opened around May 14 after the Government of Alberta announced the economic re-launch strategy April 30.

“As always, our plan places the health and safety of our residents and staff as a top priority,” Reeve Richard Simard says.

The county also advises people to remain healthy.

“As we begin the process to relaunch businesses, services, and facilities, we ask that everyone please continue to respect the provincial public health orders, please respect one another, and please stay safe and stay healthy,” Simard says.

FCSS offices open for appointments

Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services offices are now open by appointment only.

To make an appointment with a FCSS outreach worker, please phone a local office.

County office in Kinuso opens

The county office in Kinuso opens to the public June 1 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Keep county offices healthy

Several measures are in place in county and FCSS offices to protect the health of staff and patrons.

-The number of individuals in the main administration building lobby is restricted to six at one time.

-Hand sanitizer is located at all entry points of the facilities for use upon entry.

-Members of the public shall maintain a two-metre separation as indicated by markings placed on the lobby floor.

-Physical barriers have been installed at the main reception desks.

-Countertops and debit machines are sanitized after each use.

-Public washrooms located in county and FCSS offices are closed.

-Businesses cards, pamphlets and reports have been removed from the reception desks and are available upon request.

Big Lakes FCSS bus still cancelled

Big Lakes Rural Transportation Program bus service is still cancelled until further notice.

Anyone who needs assistance to make other travel arrangements for critical medical needs may please phone FCSS manager Nicole Hanna at [780] 776-0008.



Take-it or Leave-it sites closed

The county Take-It or Leave-It sites located at transfer stations are closed to the public until further notice.

Council meetings continue online

During a state of public health emergency as declared by the Province of Alberta, council meetings and Municipal Planning Commission meetings are conducted only by electronic means through the ZOOM platform, which will be streamed.

To view the meetings, please visit the county website at www.biglakescounty.ca.

Anyone who wants to schedule a meeting with council or staff, please phone the administration office at [780] 523-5955.

Private & municipal campgrounds open on conditions

The Province of Alberta has published a Guidance for Private and Municipal Campgrounds to follow in order to re-open and resume operations safely.

Big Lakes County requests that all private campgrounds implement and follow these guidelines online at https://bit.ly/2Z5L7lU.

Campground operators are required to develop and implement policies and procedures before re-opening or continuing operations after May 1, outlined in the COVID-19 Work Place Guidance for Business Owners document: https://bit.ly/ 2Atomy9.

Playgrounds still closed

Big Lakes County continues to recommend that playground areas/play structures remain closed during the pandemic.

In the Province’s guidelines for private campgrounds, playgrounds are no longer restricted.

However, Alberta Health Services recommends playground areas be closed unless the owner can assure:

-Structures can be disinfected on a regular basis (every three hours).

-Physical distancing can be maintained between users.

-Maximum 15 people attend the playground at one time.

Public recreation sites closed

All public recreation sites, including the Kinuso Park, are closed until further notice.