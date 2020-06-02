Big Lakes County plots $1,000 grant for cemetery

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Faust organization caring for a local cemetery will get money from Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting May 27, council approved a $1,000 cemetery grant to the Faust Community League to maintain the Faust Cemetery.



Money will be used to maintain the grounds, cut grass and remove garbage, says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



FCL must sign a cemetery maintenance agreement with council to receive the funding.



Olansky says Faust Cemetery is owned by the County and most maintenance is completed by the County’s hamlet worker as the workload permits.



“However, the FCL has completed some maintenance work in the past using its summer students, while family members clean individual plots,” says Olansky.



FCL requested $2,000 for a cemetery grant in addition to its regular funding allocations for grants for community hall and for cultural and recreational programs



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says the grant approved may not cover all expenses if the FCL does not get a grant to hire summer students who do much of the work.



“Without students, $1,000 is not enough,” he says.



The motion passed unanimously.



All other cemetery grants for 2019-20 have been budgeted at $1,000.