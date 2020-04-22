Big Lakes County issues overland flood alert

The following was issued by Big Lakes County April 22:

Excessive spring runoff is causing several rivers, streams and creeks within Big Lakes County to overflow their banks causing flooding of low-lying areas.

Several county roads are affected. Please slow down and drive with caution. Avoid rivers, valleys, and low-lying areas. Avoid travel through barricaded roads. Do not travel through flooded roads and avoid flooded areas.

Big Lakes County Public Works Department is currently inspecting all road infrastructure. Should residents feel that their homes are at risk due to rising water, they are advised to contact Big Lakes County at [780] 523-5955, and crews will be dispatched to investigate the situation. Sandbags are also available at the Big Lakes County administration office, 5305-56 Street High Prairie.

As conditions change, we recommend that residents watch the Big Lakes County website [www.biglakescounty.ca] and Facebook page for updates.

If you see water running over the road, please report it immediately.

Editor’s note: South Peace News will endeavour to include updates sent by BLC as soon as possible on this website.