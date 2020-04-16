Big Lakes County issues fire ban

Editor’s note: Submitted by Big lakes County

In an effort to reduce the risk of spring wildfires, Big Lakes County has put a Fire Ban in effect pursuant of Fire Control Order No. 2020-1.

As part of our COVID-19 response plan, these measures include:

Prohibited

* All open fires on public and private land, including backyard firepits and campfires in campgrounds, backcountry and random camping areas;

* Charcoal briquettes [unless in an enclosed cooking device[;

* Turkey fryers and tiki torches;

* Fireworks and exploding targets.

Allowed

* Portable propane fire pits;

* Pellet cooking devices;

* Gas or propane stoves and barbecues that are CSA approved or UL certified and are designed for cooking or heating;

* Wood fires in an enclosed facility or device, which have a chimney with a spark arrestor;

* Catalytic or infrared style heaters.

As per the Alberta Ministerial Order 007-22, the use of off-highway vehicles [OHV] for recreational use on all public lands, including designated OHV trails is prohibited. OHVs for industrial use, agricultural use, and traditional use by Indigenous peoples, as well as use on private lands is allowed.