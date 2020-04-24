Big Lakes County issues Evacuation Alert

Big Lakes County issued the fowling news release April 23:

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by Big Lakes County at the Emergency Coordination Centre [ECC].

Ice jams/overland flooding from the West Prairie River and East Prairie River

Because of the potential danger to life and health, Big Lakes County has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

* Residences north of the town of High Prairie and west of the West Prairie River along Township Roads 753, Range Road 170A, Range Road 171A, Township Road 753A.

* Residences north of the town of High Prairie and east of the West Prairie River and west of Highway 749 along Township Roads 750, 752 and Range Road 171.

* Residences along the East Prairie River on Township Road 740 to Township Road 745, Range Road 161, and Range Road 162.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premise or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

What you should do

* Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

* Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers [e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information], immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

* Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

* Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area, if possible.

* Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. If any transportation assistance is needed, call [780] 523-5955.

* Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

* Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor www.biglakesounty.ca for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued on the Big Lakes County website at www.biglakesounty.ca or Big Lakes County’s Facebook page.